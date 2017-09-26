Truck stuck in mud leads to arrest in McDowell County

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – Deputies say they caught a suspect in a stolen truck case after finding the vehicle stuck in mud in McDowell County.

Christopher Dylan Stevens, 27, of Nebo was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators report Stevens was seen in the area on the afternoon of September 7 on Mockingbird Drive where a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 truck was stuck in mud.

The sheriff’s office says the pickup truck had been reported stolen two days earlier from Moose’s Motors in Burke County.

The truck – worth a reported $10,000 – was recovered according to deputies.