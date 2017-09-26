Trump thinks NFL should create rule to ban kneeling during anthem

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump now says the NFL should create a rule banning kneeling during the national anthem.

The president tweeted the suggestion on Tuesday morning.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!” Trump tweeted.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted that NFL players should be fired if they do not stand for the national anthem.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL or other leagues he should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!” he said in a series of tweets.

The president’s comments prompted at least 100 NFL players across the country to show their defiance against Trump’s statements on Sunday.

Most teams playing in Sunday’s early afternoon games locked arms in solidarity while other players took a knee during the national anthem.

Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took a knee as the national anthem was played ahead of kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

More stories you may like on 7News

Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.

Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery After barely surviving a hit-and-run, a Spartanburg man is talking about his extensive recovery process, and how he feels to finally see an …

Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co. Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.

Some people unsure of meaning behind NFL protests GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The controversy surrounding the NFL protests is dividing the country, and that division has reached the Upstate. H…

Dad shot son in murder-suicide say Mauldin Police A dad shot his son and turned the gun on himself, according to Mauldin Police.