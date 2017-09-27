$125 million worth of projects underway in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Downtown Spartanburg is seeing a huge boom of investment with around $125 million worth of projects under construction.

For the first time ever, the chamber has brought in a professional solely dedicated to the development of downtown.

Economic development professional Jansen Tidmore is leading the Downtown Development Partnership to bring in new business and help existing businesses that are already here.

From the AC Hotel slated to soon open to new places to live and eat, downtown is going to look drastically different in the next few years.

Tidmore imagines this will introduce a totally different lifestyle to the downtown community.

“We’re going to be one of the southern downtown gems, one of these places that people just enjoy being and gives you a quality of place, where you just wanna walk down the sidewalk, take in the sights and sounds and I think we’re going to become a destination downtown, not just to visit but to live,” Tidmore told 7News.

In addition to projects already underway, Tidmore says another $35 million worth has been announced to come to downtown Spartanburg.