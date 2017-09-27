AnMed Health to pay $7 million to settle False Claims Act allegations

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health has agreed to pay over $7 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting false Medicare claims, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

A news release from the US Attorney’s office says “AnMed Heath knowingly disregarded the statutory conditions for submitting claims to the Medicare program for a variety of services, including radiation oncology services, emergency department services, and clinic services.”

Prosecutors allege that “AnMed Health billed for radiation oncology services for Medicare patients when a qualified practitioner was not immediately available to provide assistance and direction throughout the radiation procedure, as required by Medicare regulations.”

AnMed is also accused of billing a minor care clinic as if it was an Emergency Department and billed Emergency Department services as if they were provided by a physician, but were rendered by mid-level providers, according to the news release.

Those practices resulted in higher reimbursements to AnMed Health, according to prosecutors.

“This is another example of how the False Claims Act whistleblower provisions help protect the public’s interest,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “It also reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguard our federal health care programs and the vital care that they provide.”

“Protecting people with Medicare and guarding health resources are top priorities,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Provider organizations seeking to increase profits at the expense of patients and taxpayers should expect such plans to be costly.”

Prosecutors says the allegations came about from a lawsuit filed by a Linda Jainniney. They say she is a whistleblower that used to work for AnMed Health.

The report says Jainniney will receive $1,202,500 of the United States’ False Claims Act recovery and $850,136.50 from AnMed Health to resolve her wrongful termination claims under the False Claims Act.