Auburn refunds basketball season tickets following coach’s arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn Athletics spokesperson says full refunds have been issued to basketball season ticket holders in the wake of an assistant coach’s arrest in a national bribery scandal.

News 3’s Alex Derencz confirms Auburn has responded by granting several refund requests from disheartened fans.

Men’s team assistant coach Chuck Person is one of the 10 defendants facing federal charges following an FBI investigation into bribery, corruption, and fraud within NCAA basketball. An indictment released Tuesday says Person accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for steering talented players towards certain goods and services.

Following the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement and his arrest, Person was suspended from the team without pay. He has now been released on bond and is expected to appear in a New York federal court on October 10.

Auburn has so far declined to release the names of the players involved in the bribery probe.

If you have questions or concerns for the Auburn ticket office, visit them online or call 855-282-2010.