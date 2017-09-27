Bosch hiring production technicians at Anderson facility

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Bosch is hiring in Anderson County with pay starting at more than $23 per hour.

The company is looking for production technicians for off-shift and weekend work.

Applications and interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Bosch’s facility at 4421 Highway 81 in Anderson.

Positions start at $23.58 an hour, according to a staffing agency that’s helping host the job fair.

Applicants must have an associate’s degree or two years of technical experience.

