Business and Construction Issues in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

Downtown Spartanburg is also seeing a lot of growth. There are million’s of dollars worth of projects underway.

There’s so much going on the Spartanburg Chamber is working to make sure things run smoothly.

However, all of that new construction comes at a price to some current Downtown Spartanburg business owners.

Some say the construction vehicles, park in customer parking spaces, while not in use making it difficult for customers to shop with convenience.

While everyone is excited about the growth of Spartanburg and its bright future, a few business owners say, they’re concerned about going on camera, but those we spoke with agree, that construction crews parking in customer spaces in-turn affects their bottom line.

Pick-up trucks and barriers are all a sign of new construction in Downtown Spartanburg, Taelor Viviano and her boyfriend are thinking about making a move, “my boyfriend and I are downtown looking at Lofts, right in the middle of it because we’re interested.”

There are businesses that put down roots early, before the building boom, like Sandra Burn, she owns ‘Olive and Then Some’, “we’re very excited we think Spartanburg is going to be the new place to be.”

She’s been at her location for the past four years and is seeing the growth first hand.

There are millions of dollars worth of new projects underway in Spartanburg, but parking issues created by all of this development is affecting the bottom line for Sandra’s and other business owners.

She and her staff are doing what they can to keep customers coming back, “they can call us when they get to the front door and well run it out to them, we have offered to pay for parking in the parking garage.”

Even with those efforts, she says, the olive business is still taking a hit, “we’re doing what we can, but it doesn’t seem to be enough to keep our head above water.”

Chris Story is Spartanburg’s Assistant City Manager and is understand the pains of a growing city, “there are a couple of locations with short term challenges, but in the big picture, we believe we are well equip with the number of downtown parking garages right now.”

Garage space is available for construction trucks, but many choose to park in the spaces reserved for customers. City officials say parking issues are a temporary problem. On the other hand, business owners say they’ll do what they can in order to stay afloat, until construction moves on.

Spartanburg Assistant City Manager says 65 additional spaces will be created on the west side of town.