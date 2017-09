(WSPA) — A town in New Brunswick, Canada is expected to approve an ordinance banning anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating.

The ban in Bathurst would also set a curfew for everyone, regardless of age, at 8 p.m. Anyone who breaks the rules could be fined up to $200.

The ordinance has already passed its’ first two readings and is expected to be finalized in early October.