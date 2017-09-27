Childhood cancer survivor becomes nurse at Georgia hospital that treated her

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) — After beating cancer twice in her childhood, a former patient at an Atlanta hospital became an employee.

Montana Brown, 24, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 2-years-old. She received another diagnosis when she was 15-years-old.

Now years later, Brown works at the same hospital where she was treated as a child, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She works at the hospital as a pediatric nurse.

On Facebook, Brown said: “Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream – to work at the hospital I was treated as a child/teenager. It’s amazing and crazy and awesome and I’m SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization.”