Gaffney business fire was arson says fire chief

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire at a downtown Gaffney business has been ruled arson, according to the Gaffney Fire Chief.

Chief Jamie Caggiano said police called in the fire around 1:42 a.m. Monday.

Chief Caggiano said firefighters arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the auction house at 507 N. Limestone Street.

The fire marshal is investigating, along with Gaffney Police Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Chief Caggiano said it appears the fire started near the office / kitchen area of the auction house.

There’s an antique store with a residence above it beside the auction house.

No one was hurt in the fire.