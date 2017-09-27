Greenville Humane Society opens new medical center

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Humane Society is getting ready to open a new building that will help it save more animals than ever.

With 10,000 square feet of space, the new medical center offers more space than its old facilities.

You can see the difference as soon as you step in the doors.

The waiting room for people and their animals is a huge improvement over the cramped space the old facilities offered.

There are now three exam rooms plus a larger surgery and prep area.

The Greenville Humane Society performed 16,000 spay and neuter surgeries and 50,000 vaccines just last year.

The new medical center will allow them to raise those numbers even higher.

They raised $3 million to build this new facility without using any taxpayer dollars.

Executive Director Kim Pitman told 7News this is a huge step forward in saving more animals’ lives.

“We used to have crates that were stacked 3 high in the hallway because there was such a demand for the high quality service. Now we have rooms where every single animal can have their own kennel so they can recover in a hygienic place and it’s very calm and quiet and much less stressful,” Pitman said.

The new medical center opens to the public this Friday.

The first day of spay and neuter surgeries is already booked full, but people looking to get their pets vaccinated can still walk in for those services.

