Greenville Police Dept. unveils new recruitment truck

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department unveiled their new recruitment truck Wednesday at the TD Convention Center.

The vehicle will be used as a tool for recruitment as well as a symbol for the Greenville Police Department at community events, parades, and other things happening in the city.

The design and work on the Ford F150 was done by Tommy Pike Customs.

“We’re a great department. We have great pay, great benefits, great city to work for, great city to live in,” says Chief Ken Miller. “So for us to have a vehicle that helps make that statement, it’s important to us.”

Greenville Police Department Recruitment Truck View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (From: Greenville Police Department) (From: Greenville Police Department) (From: Greenville Police Department)