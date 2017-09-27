Greenville, Spartanburg Chambers visit Raleigh-Durham area

DURHAM, NC (WSPA) – Representatives from the Greenville and Spartanburg Chambers of Commerce were in the Raleigh-Durham area Wednesday to see how those cities have worked together for economic success.

The joint Intercommunity Leadership Visit is a three-day trip to the Raleigh-Durham area from September 27-29.

Upstate leaders were there to focus on collaboration, development, economic mobility, infrastructure, and more.

Over 100 people took part in the visit to explore how Raleigh and Durham worked together and how they can use those principles for the Greenville Spartanburg area.

“Raleigh has a certain character to it, Durham has a certain flair and personality to it as well, much like that in Greenville and Spartanburg as well,” says Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith. “We have assets that Greenville doesn’t, Greenville has assets that we don’t, but we believe together, their collective assets, that only makes us stronger.”

“We want to grow our entrepreneurial community,” says Carlos Phillips, President and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. “We want to attain and attract talent and we want to grow in a smart and intelligent way and Raleigh-Durham seem to be doing that.”

The trip was presented by the Greenville and Spartanburg Area Chambers of Commerce together with Hughes Development Corporation and Johnson Development Associates.

Read more about the trip.