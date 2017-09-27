Help find missing Asheville woman Jessica Veasey

Jessica Nichole Veasey
Jessica Nichole Veasey (From: Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for missing woman Jessica Nichole Veasey who was last seen September 2 at her home in the Five Points area.

Veasey has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black yoga pants, and Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

