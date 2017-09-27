ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for missing woman Jessica Nichole Veasey who was last seen September 2 at her home in the Five Points area.

Veasey has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black yoga pants, and Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

More stories you may like on 7News

Help find missing Asheville woman Jessica Veasey Asheville Police are looking for missing woman Jessica Nichole Veasey who was last seen September 2 at her home in the Five Points area.

$125 million worth of projects underway in downtown Spartanburg Downtown Spartanburg is seeing a huge boom of investment with around $125 million worth of projects under construction.

Greenville Humane Society opens new medical center The Greenville Humane Society is getting ready to open a new building that will help it save more animals than ever.

Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.