What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Obama cries sending Malia to college, detailed grocery list, Twitter testing longer post and Earth FM host sear…

Blue Moon Specialty Foods - On the Food Scene tonight, with school being back in session it is hard to get the kids picked up and meals made each night of the week, but…

Work It Wednesday: Makeover - It's Work It Wednesday and tonight we're talking about a makeover! Wilson Edison from "Wilson's on Washington" is here with the big reveal!

Melting Pot Music Festival - On the Music Scene tonight, a free music festival will rock Downtown Spartanburg this Saturday. The Melting Pot Music Festival will bring al…

Denver Downs Corn Maze Honors SC Champions - Always a family destination during the Fall, Denver Downs has a new corn maze honoring 3 SC national champions: Clemon’s football team, USC’…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, The Cowboys and their owner did kneel, though not during the anthem, Alejandro Villanueva apologizing, Young Sh…

It’s Apple Picking Season at Sky Top Orchard - With over 20 kinds of apples to pick fresh off the trees, Sky Top Orchard is one of the top apple orchards in our area. Jennifer Martin catc…

Pumpkin Risotto - On the Food Scene tonight, we are indulging in the tastes of fall with Chef Shawne Shell from "The Hare and Hound".