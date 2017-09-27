Lanes closed on Hwy 29 after wreck in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- A wreck blocked Highway 29 entering Spartanburg on Wednesday morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the accident happened before 8 a.m. near Target. There were injuries reportedly involved and the call came in as an entrapment. Our crew on the scene saw a vehicle on its side, and the top of the vehicle appeared to be cut off.

Both lanes of traffic headed towards Spartanburg were blocked as of 8:40 a.m. Traffic was backed up almost to Cedar Crest Road at that time.

Westview Fairforest firefighters responded to the crash.

Check back for updates.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

