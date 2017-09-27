Man accused of not telling sex partner he has HIV

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of not telling a sex partner he had HIV, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Elvin Leon Sullivan, 45, is charged with Unlawful Exposure of Others to HIV.

Sullivan had sex in August 2017 and the victim learned that he had been infected with HIV since 2005, according to the warrant.

Sullivan was arrested by deputies and bonded out on a personal recognizance of $5000. Investigators request that anyone else with further information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.