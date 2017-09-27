Nestlé Purina PetCare bringing 240 new jobs to Hartwell, GA

HARTWELL, GA (WSPA) – Nestlé Purina PetCare plans to build a manufacturing facility in Hartwell, Georgia that will bring 240 new jobs to the area.

Governor Nathan Deal announced the deal Tuesday morning that would have the company invest $320 million in the plant. The jobs would be added over a five year period.

The distribution center operations are expected to begin in 2018. Production is scheduled to commence in 2019 with Purina saying it’s full money investment should be in place by 2023.

“Our business-friendly climate, highly skilled workforce and unmatched logistics infrastructure continue to attract industry-leading manufacturers like Purina to Georgia,” said Deal in a written release.

The company’s leading brands include Purina ONE, Dog Chow, Friskies, Tidy Cats and Pro Plan.

It will be the first new Nestlé Purina PetCare Company facility in the United States in 20 years.

No information on hiring was included in Governor Deal’s news release.