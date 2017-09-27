Panthers Owner Meets With Players

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers say team captains and other selected players met with owner Jerry Richardson at his home Tuesday to “discuss social issues affecting the league and solutions moving forward.”

Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said the conversations between the players and owner will remain private.

Richardson was one of the last NFL owners to release a statement in response to comments made by President Trump on Twitter regarding NFL players.

None of Carolina’s players participated in pre-game protests on Sunday except 17-year veteran Julius Peppers, who remained in the tunnel for the national anthem. That’s due in part to pressure from Richardson to keep politics and sports separate.

Richardson said in a statement Monday that “politicizing the game is damaging and takes the focus off the greatness of the game itself and those who play it.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)