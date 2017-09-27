Pastor responds to backlash over wife’s comments about NFL protests



(From: Redemption Church)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate pastor is responding to backlash that he and his wife, who is also a pastor, have received following her comments about football players protesting during the National Anthem.

Redemption Church officials tell 7News this all started when Pastor Hope Carpenter shared a video about soldiers and the sacrifice they make for the country.

The video and her comments about the NFL protest led to backlash from some members of the congregation and those who did not attend the church.

It was followed up in a Facebook post by Pastor Hope Carpenter that was sent to 7News.

We have verified the post’s authenticity.

In it, Pastor Carpenter tells commenters to “stop thinking about it from your history or race.”

She also added if people didn’t like the National Anthem that they could “move or be a part of the healing of our nation.”

Her husband, Wednesday, Pastor Ron Carpenter issued an apology on her behalf.

“The statement that was made we woefully, I will say woefully underestimated how racially insensitive that may have been to any people that feel disenfranchised in any way,” said Carpenter in a video statement.

“And so we come to say we are sorry.”

As you may know, NFL players began kneeling during the National Anthem to draw attention to unarmed black men and women being shot by law enforcement officers.

Carpenter says that he and his wife come from families that consider the National Anthem and the flag as sacred.

“It’s been difficult to read some of the fierce comments. It’s been brutal.”

He also says that she was too fragile right now from the backlash to her comments to go on camera.