Peace Center to raise money to replace seats in Concert Hall

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Peace Center is trying to raise money to replace all of the seats inside the Peace Concert Hall, among other upgrades.

The center has launched a fundraising campaign to replace all 2,111 seats in the concert hall along with new paint and stain, acoustic curtains, light fixtures, and upgrades to the assisted listening systems.

“The seats in the Concert Hall have served the Upstate community well since the Peace Center opened in 1990,” said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel.

Supports who are able to gift $1,500 will have a plaque placed on one of the new seats with their name or the name of someone they wish to honor. They will also be able to keep one of the original seats.

The new seats will feature upholstery from KM Fabrics in Greenville.

The Peace Center says leg room and seating configuration will remain the same.

They expect to have the seats installed in the summer of 2018 before the start of the 2018-2019 season.