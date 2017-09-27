Pearls & Pumps benefit 2017

Pearls & Pumps benefit for the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health is Tuesday Oct. 17 at TD Convention Center.

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Shopping

6:30 p.m. – Dinner Begins

7 – 8 p.m. – Program

$50 per person

$500 dinner table sponsorship.

Visit pearlsnpumps2017.eventbrite.com to register.

There will be shopping, dinner and an inspirational program.

The program will include Greenville Resident Claire Ripley sharing her experience fighting breast cancer.

There will also be a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors and special guest appearance from Kathleen Swinney.

Your Carolina and Scene on 7 host Megan Heidlberg will emcee the event.

To learn more call St. Francis Foundation at 255-1040 or debra_richardson@bshsi.org