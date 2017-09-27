Police ID suspect after kidnapping, carjacking in hotel parking lot

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Mauldin Police have identified a man suspected of carjacking and kidnapping an employee of the Days Inn on West Butler Road on September 17.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Demetria Karzarieas Anderson in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspect approached a female employee at the Days Inn while she was going to work her shift.

RELATED: Help find suspect after kidnapping, carjacking in hotel parking lot

They say he had a handgun and forced himself into the car with the 31-year-old victim from Simpsonville.

The suspect then drove the vehicle away, with the victim inside, police say.

Detectives say the man assaulted the woman in the car, giving her injuries to the head and neck.

They believe he then drove to Greenville where he committed another crime, although police would not give specifics.

The woman and her car were then left somewhere in Mauldin, and the suspect took off on foot.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s location is asked to call Detective Padgett at 864-289-8900 or email tpadgett@mauldinpolice.com.

Investigators had previously released this sketch in connection with the crime:

