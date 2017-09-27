Project Search launches in Greenville Co. to help students with special needs find jobs

Young adults with special needs are getting a new opportunity in Greenville County that could have a huge impact on their lives.

It’s a chance to get hands on training that can lead to a full time job.

The program, called Project Search, puts young adults with special needs in real world situations where they learn all aspects of gaining and maintaining a job. The ultimate goal is to help the interns become independent.

You don’t have to tell CJ Brown she has what it takes. She knows.

“I just like to get the job done and I like to do it right,” she said.

Still, she’s aware of her challenges. Brown has autism, and limited vision. What the 20-year-old has needed, has been someone willing to take a chance.

Today Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System celebrated a partnership that marks the first ever business-led job training program for young adults with disabilities in Greenville County.

“The impact that these interns and their families are having on us as an organization is way more than we’ll ever have on them. We are seeing amazing changes in our organizations culture,” said Craig McCoy the CEO of Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System.

Brown and 7 other interns from 5 Greenville County High Schools are undergoing 3 rounds of 10 week training.

At first it was difficult to do everything from putting on latex gloves, to wrapping the chord of the medical equipment she cleans.

But now, when it comes to that chord wrapping she said “It’s my favorite part because I had a hard time doing it and I accomplished it.”

“They have far exceeded my expectation I really felt like maybe maybe midway in the 10 week internship we’d have everything down pat, but they are rocking and rolling,” said Judy Poynter the Project Search instructor in Greenville.

Last year Project Search enrolled 2800 individuals, in 43 states and four other countries. 75 percent of those gained competitive employment. St. Francis hopes for the Greenville group, it will be more like 100%.

“I am grateful for having a job that I can do in special needs. Thanks to Project Search kids can do that,” said Brown.