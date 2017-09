ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Police say one person was taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting in Anderson.

Police say a man was found in the roadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots on Thomas Street, according to the Anderson Police.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

Anderson Police are investigating.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.