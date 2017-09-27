SC rescue group called in after boiling water dumped on dog

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A Pawleys Island animal rescue group was called in last week after someone allegedly dumped boiling water on a dog.

According to a post on the All4Paws Facebook page, the non-profit was contacted last Thursday after animal control picked up an abused dog requiring serious medical attention in Horry County.

“Horry County did not have a vet available until the following Tuesday. The available medicine they had on site to give him barely made a dent in his pain,” the non-profit communicated on their Facebook page.

Animal rescue workers report that the dog was “too terrified to even be touched” and veterinarians believed this was not the first time the animal had been abused.

With the help of pain medication, burn cream, antibiotics, a cold laser and some good old TLC the dog, named Khalid by rescue workers is improving slowly and steadily.

“Thankfully he has started to trust us again and seems quite grateful for his new lease on life!! We are so fortunate to have caring vets and tools to be able to help wonderful dogs like this!!” the organization’s post states.

According to the rescue, the vet has been in touch with Animal Control officials and is documenting every step of Khalid’s treatment so authorities can find the perpetrators.

To donate to Khalid’s care or find out how to get involved you can visit their website here.