GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee Co. Schools says there was a school bus crash around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Old Georgia Highway and Lake Shore Drive.

There were 4 kids and 2 adults on the bus.

The kids were taken off the bus. Two were released to their parents and 2 others were taken home.

We do not know the condition of the driver of the car.