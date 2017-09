ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a section of Sweeten Creek was blocked by a tractor trailer crash on Wednesday morning.

Asheville Police Department report that Sweeten Creek is closed from Lower Christ Church to Highway 25 due to the crash.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries in the accident.

#RoadClosed: Sweeten Creek from Lower Christ Church to US 25 closed due to overturned tractor trailer. Driver transported w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/imImGKU6Ub — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) September 27, 2017