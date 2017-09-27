2 children killed, teen driver hurt in Asheville crash

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a teen driver was hurt and two children killed in a car accident in Asheville.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mills Gap Road.

Troopers say the driver, a 15-year-old with a learner’s permit, ran off the road and hit a tree head on, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The boy’s mother was in the front passenger seat and two children, ages 10 and 13 years old, were in the back seat. Both children died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

Speed was not a factor, nor was the driver impaired. Troopers say it appears the accident was due to inexperience.

Everyone in the car was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the teen driver and his mom were taken to a hospital. The mother has been released, while the teen remained hospitalized as of Tuesday night.