Univ. of Puerto Rico home safe after Hurricane Maria

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Western North Carolina man is back safe in the United States after surviving Hurricane Maria.

Stephen Hughes has taught at the University of Puerto Rico for the last three years, so he’s no stranger to hurricane season. He says nothing could prepare him for the force of Hurricane Maria.

“It hit the coast of Puerto Rico with 200 mile an hour gusts, and so that’s a whole other ballgame than like a 50 mile an hour tropical storm,” Hughes said.

In the days before the storm, he boarded up his house and did everything to prepare. Still the rain came pouring in through the sky-light, and he woke up to find himself. completely in the dark.

“The power went out, the water went out, the cell phone went out, there was no internet,” Hughes said. “We were living in a concrete house with no services whatsoever.”

Trying to navigate around the island was another battle.

“Every road was blocked with trees or power poles telephone poles. The local people who live in the communities were clearing the roads as good as they could because there’s just so much material in the road,” Hughes said.

After four days, Hughes finally made a call home, and his family got him a flight off of the tiny island.

Hughes said he’ll return to Puerto Rico in a few weeks once the damage has started to clear.

Hughes is encouraging everyone to donate to help the people of Puerto Rico. Click here for more information on how to donate.