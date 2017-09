Denver Downs Corn Maze Honors SC Champions - Always a family destination during the Fall, Denver Downs has a new corn maze honoring 3 SC national champions: Clemon’s football team, USC’…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, The Cowboys and their owner did kneel, though not during the anthem, Alejandro Villanueva apologizing, Young Sh…

It’s Apple Picking Season at Sky Top Orchard - With over 20 kinds of apples to pick fresh off the trees, Sky Top Orchard is one of the top apple orchards in our area. Jennifer Martin catc…

Pumpkin Risotto - On the Food Scene tonight, we are indulging in the tastes of fall with Chef Shawne Shell from "The Hare and Hound".

Decorating For Fall - Now it is time to decorate your home for fall and there is an event this Saturday where you can get everything you need. Maxine Edwards with…

7 Things to Do This Week, Sept. 25-30, 2017 - If you're looking for something fun, SCENE has you covered with 7 Things to Do This Week!