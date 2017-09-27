Woman pepper sprayed after complaining about noisy child say police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of pepper spraying a another woman who was complaining about the noise her child was making in the apartment above, according to Union Police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Keenan Ave. on 9/25 for an assault.

Before the officer got there, they were told that the victim was at the hospital for treatment for being pepper sprayed.

The victim told police things started last night when she was trying to get her child to go to bed.

She said Nastaija Shantinique Worthy, 19, lives in the apartment above her.

She said that Worthy’s child could be heard jumping or running through the apartment above making a lot of noise that kept her child from going to sleep.

She contacted Worthy through Facebook about the noise and Worthy said she could not or would not make her child sit down and that the victim would have to deal with it, according to the report.

The victim told Worthy that she would speak to the apartment manager if she was not going to make her child behave.

When the victim and her son went out the next morning, Worthy was already outside next to her car, according to the report.

The victim said she started to tell Worthy she was being stupid about the situation and that her child makes a lot more noise than she thinks.

When she walked up to the driver door, Worthy pepper sprayed her in the face, according to the victim.

Police interviewed Worthy and asked her what was going on between her and the victim.

Worthy told police the victim had Facebook messaged her the night before about her child stomping and that she could not get her child to go to sleep.

She said she told the victim that her child is only one and that she was not going to make him sit down just because the victim was trying to put her child to sleep.

Worthy said she went out to her car and was putting her child in the car seat when the victim came outside.

She said the victim came at her and threatened her.

Worthy said she went into self-defense mode and pepper sprayed the woman.

Officers looked at surveillance video of the parking lot and saw the incident.

They say Worthy came down to the rear of her car. A short time later the victim come down with her child behind her.

Officers say the victim stopped at the front of Worthy’s car on the sidewalk.

They say the victim stepped off the curb and walk up to the driver door and stop and was still talking to Worthy.

Officer say they could see the pepper spray hit the victim in the face.

Worthy then an out from behind the car and turned around like she was going to spray the victim again, according to the officer.

The victim then turns around, picks up her child and goes back upstairs.

Worthy is carged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree.