1 airlifted after crashing into pole, hundreds without power in Anderson Co.

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) — One person is seriously hurt after crashing into a power pole that caused hundreds to lose power and blocked an intersection in Anderson County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76 at SC 187 in Pendleton.

The highway remains blocked as of 10 a.m. and is expected to be blocked for some time as crews work on downed power lines, Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

Hovis said a driver crashed into a power pole. The driver has been airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Duke Energy reports 455 customers are without power in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.