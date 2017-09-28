1 arrested, 1 wanted after Gaffney nightclub shooting in July

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with a shooting that left three people injured at Club Empire.

22-year-old Marlo Terrell Parker was arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During A Violent Crime.

Parker was arrested at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 5th Street in Gaffney, police say.

25-year-old Kelvin Devontay Bonner (AKA “chic chic”) has warrants out for his arrest for three counts of Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information on Bonner’s location is asked to call the Gaffney Police Department or 911.

The shooting happened on July 8 around 1:45am at the club on Birnie Street.