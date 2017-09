GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Deputies in Greenville County say someone shot a person found dead in a parking lot near I-85 and Mauldin Road.

It happened on Chalmers road just after 2:30am Thursday. The victim had been shot at least once and was dead when deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information concerning this incident to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff’s Office at 271-5210.

Check back for updates.