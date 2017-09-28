3 area schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

(WSPA) – Three area schools were honored Thursday as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The three schools are among 342 schools nationwide that are being recognized for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The schools that were honored included:

Skyland Elementary School in Greer (Greenville County Schools)

Clear Creek Elementary School in Hendersonville (Henderson County Schools)

Riverbend Elementary School in Clyde (Haywood County Schools)

“We are extremely excited to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School,” says Clear Creek Elementary School Principal Marcie Wilson. “Our students and teachers are devoted to being the very best they can be every single day and could not be successful without the amazing support of our Cub community and families! We continue to strive to Achieve Success at CCS are honored to receive this prestigious recognition!”

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future,” said Secretary DeVos to the honorees. “You are visionaries, innovators and leaders. You have much to teach us: some of you personalize student learning, others engage parents and communities in the work and life of your local schools and still others develop strong and forward-thinking leaders from among your teaching staff.”

Six schools in North Carolina, nine schools in Georgia, and five schools in South Carolina were honored.

This is the 35th year of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The Secretary of Education will celebrate with the honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington DC on November 6-7.