Anderson man seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are asking the public to come forward with any information about a hit-and-run crash that sent a moped driver to the hospital.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on S. McDuffie Street in Anderson.

Hovis said a 54-year-old Anderson man driving a moped suffered serious injuries after he was hit from behind.

The victim was driving west on S. McDuffie Street when he was struck by another driver headed in the same direction.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AnMed Health.

Hovis said the second vehicle is “completely unknown at this time.” He said it could be a late model Honda – possibly black in color.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s MAIT team

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-241-1000.