CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – AT&T says they have boosted their cellular capacity at Memorial Stadium at Clemson by 50%.

They now have more than 215 antennas hidden throughout the stadium to manage the heavy wireless traffic during games, according to the provider.

They say the antennas shortens the distance the signal needs to travel and the are less like to get stuck in a “traffic jam” of other calls, texts and posts.