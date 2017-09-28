Fmr. Upstate school employee accused of child porn possession

A former Greenville Co. Schools employee is accused of possessing child porn, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Daniel Brown, 38, is charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree.

He could face 10 years on each count if convicted.

Brown was arrested on Sept. 27. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Brown, according to the attorney general’s office.

The school district says Daniel Brown was a technology integration specialist at Wade Hampton High since 2012.

Investigators have not found any relation between the alleged criminal activity and any Wade Hampton High students, according to Greenville Co. Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

He resigned the same day he was arrested, according to Brotherton.

The school sent an automation to parents that says:

This is Principal Eric Williams calling from Wade Hampton High School with some information regarding a former employees. Mr. Daniel Brown, an technology integration specialist who worked at Wade Hampton from 2012 until his resignation last Wednesday has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree. An investigation by the internet crimes against children task force and the Greenville Co. sheriff’s office has not found any relation between his alleged criminal activity and any of our students. We value your trust and work hard to provide a safe and secure environment for our students. We wanted to communicate the news of these charges directly to you. If you have any questions or concerns, I would ask that you direct those to me.