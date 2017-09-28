Help find car break-in suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a woman they say broke into a car in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman attempted to make purchases with stolen credit cards at the Shell gas station at the corner of Patton Avenue and Johnston Boulevard.

She has dark hair with blonde highlights and is 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall and weighs 150-160 pounds and was wearing dark color Nike pants and a blue colored long-sleeved shirt.

In surveillance photos, deputies say she was wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf stolen from the vehicle break-in.

She was also seen wearing pink or purple rimmed glasses.

She is believed to be driving a white colored car (as seen in surveillance photo).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.