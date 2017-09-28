Livewell Greenville talks Community impact, new grant at annual meeting

Livewell Greenville held their annual meeting Thursday to give feedback and talk about a new health grant from the Duke Endowment.

Livewell Greenville partners said they will meet to discuss how the grant impacts the future of community health in Greenville County and report some of the successes the organization accomplished with help from a previous grant.

Live well Greenville leaders said some of the successes include the Mobi Rec bus hosting more than 380 events and 6000 kids.

Members will also discuss the Livewell healthy foods menu and the Mill Village Market stopping at food deserts throughout the county.

This is the fifth year the organization has held Park Hop and organizers report that the event saw its highest number of participants to date in 2017.

More than 1100 families attended and 45 parks saw an increase in manpower with 1400 volunteer hours this year.

Partners ate breakfast from 7:30 to 9 at the Greenville Country club. Money from the Duke Endowment will fund the coalition and benefit other churches and community groups for years to come.

