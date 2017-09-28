Looking ahead 1 year after Townville Elem. shooting

Related Coverage Solicitor releases statement ahead of Townville shooting anniv.

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – One year ago, Thursday, tragedy struck at an Upstate school.

A year after investigators say a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his father before shooting two children and a teacher at Townville Elementary, it’s about looking ahead.

“As the days move forward that’s really been the focus to find the good in life,” says Anderson District Four Superintendent Joanne Avery.

Six-year-old Jacob Hall was one of the students shot. He later died.

The Anderson County community rallied around the first grader and his family by wearing superhero clothing on the day of his funeral.

In November, the state Department of Transportation renamed with Highway 24 interchange on Interstate 85 in Jacob’s honor.

It’s all part of the community’s motto “Townville Strong.”

“You know, we did a lot of things to help support them and we still do it today, it’s just the way it is when you live in a small community everybody helps everybody,” says Townville native Robert Cox.

The superintendent says they’re trying to make the day as normal as possible for the students.