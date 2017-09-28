Man probed in Indiana double murder from Upstate

A man arrested for allegedly threatening people on a Colorado trail with a hatchet, and now being probed for several murders, is originally from the Upstate.

A 31-year-old, Daniel Nations, was arrested Monday in Woodland Park, Colorado, by the police there and booked into Teller County Jail, said Jacqueline Kirby, media relations officer with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Teller County is west of El Paso County.

Nations was arrested in Teller County on a charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, Kirby said. On Tuesday, he remained in the jail on $10,000 bond.

Kirby said the vehicle he was driving in Woodland Park matched the one described by people who had reported a man menacing them in the Mount Herman Road area and the town of Monument in El Paso County during the weekend of Sept. 15 and 16. Those areas are north of the El Paso County seat, Colorado Springs. El Paso County says Nations was threatening people with a hatchet.

Woodland Police Department said the red Chevrolet Prizm had expired Indiana license plates.

Near Indianapolis, police are still trying to make an arrest in the double murder of two teens.

Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were reported missing on Feb. 13. German and Williams were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi, Indiana to go hiking but when a family member came to pick them up they weren’t there.

Search volunteers discovered the girls’ bodies near the Delphi Historic Trail on Feb. 14.

In July, Indiana State Police released a sketch of a suspect in the case. The suspect has been described as standing from 5-feet-6 to 5-10 and weighing between 180-220 pounds with reddish brown hair.

Indiana State Police released this statement, “We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and every one of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change – with this tip, or any other tip – rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources.”

Nations is a 2003 graduate of Chesnee High School.

Nations was convicted of Indecent Exposure in Beaufort County, South Carolina in 2008. Nations lived in Chesnee for several years, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry. Nations checked in with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office until 2012. Nations also has an address listed in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the Indiana Sex Offender Registry, Nations last known address was in Greenwood, Indiana and that he was non-compliant in checking in.