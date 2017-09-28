No students hurt in Anderson school bus crash

ANDERSON SC (WSPA) — School officials say about 50 students are OK after a car crashed into the back of a school bus in Anderson.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Thursday near Quality Foods on Highway 28 Bypass.

Kyle Newton with Anderson School District 5 said about 50 students who attend Westside High School and Robert Anderson Middle School were aboard the bus. He said no students were hurt.

The bus had stopped at a railroad crossing when it was hit from behind, Newton said.

Another bus picked up the students and took them to school. The bus suffered minor damage, however a photo provided to 7 News shows the car went under the rear fender.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the road is blocked just before 9 a.m.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the driver of the car was not injured. They’re cited with driving too fast for conditions.

