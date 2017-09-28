SC National Guard will support Puerto Rico recovery

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Gov. Henry McMaster has authorized sending 150 Engineer Soldiers from the SC Army National Guard to help with hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

The governor’s office says the Engineers are part of a multi-state Engineer Task Force of 750 soldiers from NC, LA and NY national guards.

They will help clear roads and reach areas cut off from the storm.

They will also help clear debris and get infrastructure restored.

The say the soldiers are assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion in Edgefield and the 178th Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill.