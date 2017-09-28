SMC student accused of filming another student, sharing video on Snapchat

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Methodist College student is accused of filming another student as they showered and posting the video on social media.

Tristen Lee Campbell, 19, of Cheraw, S.C. is charged with peeping tom.

An arrest warrant states Campbell filmed the victim in a dorm on Sept. 21.

The victim told campus police that he was taking a shower when he heard someone pound on the door moments before breaking into the locked bathroom.

The victim turned his back after the person entered the bathroom, according to a police report.

He told police he was washing his hair and his eyes were closed at the time.

The victim was later approached by another student who reportedly said, “I saw you taking a shower.”

The student told the victim that Campbell posted the video in a group chat.

Campus police say Campbell admitted to filming the video and sharing it on Snapchat.

Campbell was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday.