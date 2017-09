Things to Do: September 28-30, 2017

Looking for something fun? Here’s our list of “7 Things to Do”… and we decided to add a few more because there is so much happening in our area!

TONIGHT

“Hangar B” – Spartanburg Downtown Airport, Thursday, September 28, 6pm-9pm, https://regionalfoundation.com/events/hangar-b/

“Rock Out Hunger”, Revel Event Center, September 28, 7pm-10pm, https://loavesandfishesgreenville.com/roh/

“Handbags for Hope”, Huguenot Loft, The Peace Center, September 28, 6pm-9pm, http://www.scovariancancer.org/event/handbags-for-hope-2017/

FRIDAY

“Farm to Table Dinner”, Northside Harvest Park Spartanburg, Friday, September 29, 6:30pm-9pm, http://hubcityfm.or

“Jazz on the Square”, Daniel Morgan Square Spartanburg, Friday, September 29, 5:30pm-8pm, http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/events/jazz-on-the-square

“Peppa Pig Live”, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Friday, September 29th, 6pm-9pm, http://www.crowdpleaser.com/

SATURDAY

Komen SC Mountains to Midlands “Race for the Cure”, Fluor Field, Saturday, September 30, 8am, http://komensouthcarolina.org/

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest, Mills River, NC, Saturday, September 30, 5pm-10pm, http://www.sierranevada.com/oktoberfestnc

Clemson @ Virginia Tech, Saturday September 30, 8pm, http://www.clemsontigers.com / South Carolina @ Texas A&M, Saturday, September 30, 7:30pm http://www.gamecocksonline.com

ONGOING

“The Mousetrap”, Greenville Little Theatre, September 8-October 1, https://www.greenvillelittletheatre.org/

“13 Acres” Haunted Trail, Anderson Sports & Ent. Center, September 29-October 31, http://13acreshaunt.com/

Sky Top Orchard, Flat Rock NC, Open Daily 9am-6pm, http://www.skytoporchard.com/