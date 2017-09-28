Wastewater leaks into Greenville creek

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The city of Greenville says that wastewater was overflowing into a creek near the intersection of Webster Road and Allendale Lane, Wednesday.

According to the city, crews cleared a blockage from the wastewater main and stopped the spill.

Crews are now working to repair the main and clean up the spill area.

SC Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of the spill and took samples of the water for testing.

Signs have been installed in areas near the creek that may have been affected by the wastewater and residents are being asked to avoid contact with the water pending the results of the tests.