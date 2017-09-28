Zion Williamson’s Stepfather: No Contact With Adidas

One of the Adidas executives arrested this week, James Gatto, is alleged to have been trying to use his corporation’s money to persuade Spartanburg Day star Zion Williamson to Kansas, according to a Thursday afternoon article released by Chat Sports.

Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, told 7 Sports Thursday night that “no one from Adidas has approached Zion or his family.”

Anderson says he’s aware of the Chat Sports article and adds, “If anyone approached the family without Zion’s best interests in mind we would simply walk away.”

Gatto is accused of arranging the alleged deal that paid $100,000 to a Louisville recruit in June.

Williamson is considered one of the nation’s top two recruits as he enters his senior season at Spartanburg Day. He’s received acclaim worldwide for his prolific dunks and dominant play for the SCISA program but has also excelled against both public school competition as well as in summer AAU events against top national talent.

A recent Lexington Herald-Leader story that polled basketball recruiting experts determined that Williamson’s final five on his college list appear to be Kentucky, Clemson, Kansas, Duke, and South Carolina.

Anderson said Thursday that “no one outside of the immediate family will have any say or sway on Zion’s decision on where he’ll go to school.”

Anderson adds that no decision on Zion’s college destination is close at this point.