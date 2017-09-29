1 arrested after shooting in Gaffney; police still looking for 1

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a shooting that happened on Kendrick Street two months ago, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

31-year-old Shawmund Shrock Wray has been charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 14th.

Police say shots were fired, from a vehicle, at a man sitting on his porch on Kendrick Street.

Police say Wray is also facing charges from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

They say they are still looking for 25-year-old Kelvin Devonte Bonner (also known as Chic-Chic).

If you have any information regarding Bonner’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Gaffney Police Department.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

